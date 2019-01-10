GARDNER, William H.

GARDNER - William H. January 7, 2019, of Williamsville, NY. Son of the late William and Diane Gardner; "surrogate son" of Micheline Hice; loving brother of Kenneth (Katherine) Gardner; beloved uncle of Jason Mattina, Lindsay (Daniel) Wright and Hannah Gardner; great-uncle of Adrianna and Scarlett Wright; also survived by cousins and many close friends. Family and Friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday, January 11, 2019, from 6:30-7:30 PM, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service at Randall Church, 6301 Main St., Williamsville. Bill was a great lover of family, friends, fishing and funny stories. Please share condolences online at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com