Downtown's newest high-rise 500 Pearl takes shape

500 Pearl is the largest and most complicated endeavor that Carl and William Paladino have undertaken – and marks the latest example of what hadn't been seen in decades downtown until recently: New construction of large-scale, privately-owned buildings. The 500 Pearl complex features a six-level parking ramp with 380 spaces, 12 luxury apartments, two floors of office space, and a 110-room Aloft Buffalo Downtown hotel on the top three floors. Take a peek inside the complex on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, as it prepares to open in March.