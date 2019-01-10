EUSTACE, Patricia A. (Manley)

Of Buffalo, NY entered into rest on January 9, 2019. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Eustace; devoted mother of John F. Eustace; loving daughter of James and Elizabeth Manley; dear sister of Susan (David) Swarts, James (Dee) Manley, Timothy (Wendy) Manley; fond sister-in-law of Mary Ellen (late Tom Regan), Sheila (James) McCausland and late Paul Eustace (Mary Ellen) and the late Michael (Mary) Eustace. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com