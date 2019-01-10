Share this article

Filmmaker Peter Jackson used new technology on World War I footage for his acclaimed new documentary 'They Shall Not Grow Old.' (Warner Bros.)

Dipson Amherst to host TCM series, live opera as part of Fathom Events

A film series from Turner Classic Movies, live opera and even a boxing match are all part of the Fathom Events schedule slated for Dipson Amherst Theatre in 2019.

The locally owned theater chain begins the special events with "The Met: Live" series presenting Anna Netrebko singing the title role in "Adriana Lecouvreur" at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 12. An encore screening is 1 p.m. Jan. 16. Dipson will show 12 of the 14 titles in the TCM Big Screen Classics film series starting with the beloved "The Wizard of Oz" at 5 p.m. Jan. 27. Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao defends his title against Adrien "the Problem" Broner at 9 p.m. Jan. 19. Dipson will also host the return of the critically acclaimed World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” at 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 21.

For tickets and more info, visit dipsontheatres.com and fathomevents.com. Here's a listing of the events.

TCM Big Screen Classics

"The Wizard of Oz," 5 p.m. Jan. 27;

"My Fair Lady" (55th anniversary screening), 7 p.m. Feb. 20;

"Ben Hur" (60th anniversary), 6 p.m. April 14;

"True Grit" (50th anniversary), 4 p.m. May 5;

"Field of Dreams" (30th anniversary), 4 p.m. June 16;

"Glory" (30th anniversary), 7 p.m. July 24;

"Hello, Dolly!" (50th anniversary), 7 p.m. Aug. 14;

"Lawrence of Arabia," 6 p.m. Sept. 4;

"The Shawshank Redemption" (25th anniversary), 7 p.m. Sept. 25;

"Alien" (40th anniversary), 7 p.m. Oct. 16;

"The Godfather: Part II" (45th anniversary), 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 13;

"When Harry Met Sally" (30th anniversary), 7 p.m. Dec. 1.

Other movies

“They Shall Not Grow Old,” 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Peter Jackson uses new technology with vintage material from the BBC and Imperial War Museum to tell the story of British soldiers in World War I.

"A Silent Voice: The Movie," 7 p.m. Jan. 31. The 2016 Japanese anime from Kyoto Animation about a young deaf girl tormented by a school bully who tries to make amends years later.

"Dirty Dancing" (1987), 7 p.m. Feb. 10. The Jennifer Grey-Patrick Swayze musical romance returns just in time for Valentine's Day.

Piotr Beczała as Maurizio and Anna Netrebko in the title role of Cilea's "Adriana Lecouvreur." The opera will be broadcast at the Dipson Amherst as part of "The Met: Live" series. (Ken Howard/Met Opera)

"The Met: Live" series

"The Metropolitan Opera: Adriana Lecouvreur," 12:55 p.m. Jan. 12 (live) and 1 p.m. Jan. 16 (encore).

"The Metropolitan Opera: Carmen," 12:55 p.m. Feb. 2 (live) and 12:55 p.m. Feb. 9 (encore).

"The Metropolitan Opera: La Fille due Regiment," 12:55 p.m. March 2 (live).

"The Metropolitan Opera: Die Walkure," noon March 30 (live).

"The Metropolitan Opera: Dialogues de Carmelites," noon May 11 (live).

Bolshoi Ballet

"Bolshoi Ballet: La Bayadere," 12:55 p.m. Jan. 20.

"Bolshoi Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty" (2019), 12:55 p.m. March 10.

"Bolshoi Ballet: The Golden Age," 12:55 p.m. April 7.

"Bolshoi Ballet: Carmen Suite/Petrushka" (2019), 12:55 p.m. May 19.

Other events

Pacquiao vs. Broner, 9 p.m. Jan. 19. Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao defends his World Welterweight Championship title against Adrien "the Problem" Broner.

"BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul," 2 p.m. Jan. 26. South Korean boy band in concert.

Toni Ruberto – Toni Ruberto is the editor of Gusto who also likes to write about movies and music. When the South Buffalo native isn't walking her dog, she is listening to mopey British music or watching Syfy or TCM.
