Dipson Amherst to host TCM series, live opera as part of Fathom Events

A film series from Turner Classic Movies, live opera and even a boxing match are all part of the Fathom Events schedule slated for Dipson Amherst Theatre in 2019.

The locally owned theater chain begins the special events with "The Met: Live" series presenting Anna Netrebko singing the title role in "Adriana Lecouvreur" at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 12. An encore screening is 1 p.m. Jan. 16. Dipson will show 12 of the 14 titles in the TCM Big Screen Classics film series starting with the beloved "The Wizard of Oz" at 5 p.m. Jan. 27. Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao defends his title against Adrien "the Problem" Broner at 9 p.m. Jan. 19. Dipson will also host the return of the critically acclaimed World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” at 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 21.

For tickets and more info, visit dipsontheatres.com and fathomevents.com. Here's a listing of the events.

TCM Big Screen Classics

"The Wizard of Oz," 5 p.m. Jan. 27;

"My Fair Lady" (55th anniversary screening), 7 p.m. Feb. 20;

"Ben Hur" (60th anniversary), 6 p.m. April 14;

"True Grit" (50th anniversary), 4 p.m. May 5;

"Field of Dreams" (30th anniversary), 4 p.m. June 16;

"Glory" (30th anniversary), 7 p.m. July 24;

"Hello, Dolly!" (50th anniversary), 7 p.m. Aug. 14;

"Lawrence of Arabia," 6 p.m. Sept. 4;

"The Shawshank Redemption" (25th anniversary), 7 p.m. Sept. 25;

"Alien" (40th anniversary), 7 p.m. Oct. 16;

"The Godfather: Part II" (45th anniversary), 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 13;

"When Harry Met Sally" (30th anniversary), 7 p.m. Dec. 1.

Other movies

“They Shall Not Grow Old,” 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Peter Jackson uses new technology with vintage material from the BBC and Imperial War Museum to tell the story of British soldiers in World War I.

"A Silent Voice: The Movie," 7 p.m. Jan. 31. The 2016 Japanese anime from Kyoto Animation about a young deaf girl tormented by a school bully who tries to make amends years later.

"Dirty Dancing" (1987), 7 p.m. Feb. 10. The Jennifer Grey-Patrick Swayze musical romance returns just in time for Valentine's Day.

"The Met: Live" series

"The Metropolitan Opera: Adriana Lecouvreur," 12:55 p.m. Jan. 12 (live) and 1 p.m. Jan. 16 (encore).

"The Metropolitan Opera: Carmen," 12:55 p.m. Feb. 2 (live) and 12:55 p.m. Feb. 9 (encore).

"The Metropolitan Opera: La Fille due Regiment," 12:55 p.m. March 2 (live).

"The Metropolitan Opera: Die Walkure," noon March 30 (live).

"The Metropolitan Opera: Dialogues de Carmelites," noon May 11 (live).

Bolshoi Ballet

"Bolshoi Ballet: La Bayadere," 12:55 p.m. Jan. 20.

"Bolshoi Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty" (2019), 12:55 p.m. March 10.

"Bolshoi Ballet: The Golden Age," 12:55 p.m. April 7.

"Bolshoi Ballet: Carmen Suite/Petrushka" (2019), 12:55 p.m. May 19.

Other events

Pacquiao vs. Broner, 9 p.m. Jan. 19. Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao defends his World Welterweight Championship title against Adrien "the Problem" Broner.

"BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul," 2 p.m. Jan. 26. South Korean boy band in concert.