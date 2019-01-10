DAWLEY, Catherine M. (Bashaw)

DAWLEY - Catherine M. (nee Bashaw)

January 8, 2019 of Springville, NY. Beloved daughter of Antoinette (late Thomas) Bashaw; dearest mother of Ryan (Melissa) Bashaw and Hope Dawley; grandmother of Ethan and Bentley Bashaw; sister of Tom and Joe (Jennifer) Bashaw; also survived by nieces, Madisyn and Alyssa Bashaw. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1-4 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, where Funeral Services will follow at 4 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com