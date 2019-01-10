Cuomo seeks to explain 'Me Too' joke

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo downplayed an odd joke he made about sexual harassment on the same day the Capitol was seeing history made by the election of the first woman as leader of the state Senate.

Cuomo held a late-afternoon session with reporters Wednesday a couple hours after the Senate elected Andrea Stewart-Cousins as the new majority leader.

“Space, we need space,’’ Cuomo said emerging from his office before a dozen or so media representatives crowded around the door. “I’ll bring you up on charges under the Me Too movement,’’ he added before smiling.

On Thursday, the issue came up during an interview with Albany-based public radio station WAMC. “I think it was an offhand comment,’’ Cuomo said.

He said he was “assaulted” by the media. Cuomo added that “pieces of equipment (were) hitting me in all sorts of my anatomy. It was an offhand comment just to get them to move back. You know, the physical assault was overwhelming. But it was just an offhand comment.’’