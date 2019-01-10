CRITOPH, Jane Ann (Breeser)

93, of Deland, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Mrs. Critoph was born on August 12, 1925 in Buffalo, NY. She met her husband, the late Dr. Gerald Critoph, as a young girl and they were married in 1945. Mrs. Critoph worked as a secretary for Shenley's Distributors in Buffalo, helping to put her husband through college. The Critophs moved to Deland in 1959 when Dr. Critoph accepted a teaching position at Stetson University. Mrs. Critoph became a hostess for the Florida Greeting Service and worked for this company for many years. She was very active in the First Presbyterian Church of Deland, the Stetson University Woman's Club and the PEO organization. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved giving parties and was an avid Bridge player. She is survived by her son, Mark Critoph of Carp, Ontario, Canada; her daughter Melinda (Donald) Neyer of DeBary, FL; grandchildren Kelli Neyer of DeBary, FL and Melissa Grindrod of Pittsburgh, PA; she is also survived by her brother Floyd (Caroline), brother Jack, and sister Joan (Carl) Jacobs. Funeral Services will be private and the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Halifax Hospice.