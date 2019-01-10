Coldest weekend of the season on tap, but sunny at times

Before Thursday, only two days in Buffalo this season didn't make it out of the 20s on the thermometer: Thanksgiving, 20 degrees, and Pearl Harbor Day, 26 degrees.

Today will bring the second day in a row with below-average temperatures topping out in the low 20s. And, the mercury is forecast to stay in the 20s both weekend days as well.

The good news? There should be sunshine as a ridge of high pressure moves over the region, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters expect a weekend storm system tracking from the southern Plains states into the Ohio Valley and over toward the mid-Atlantic states should stay far enough south not to impact Western New York.

But, it will be as cold as it's been all season.

High temperatures are forecast to top out in the mid 20s both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows tonight, Saturday night and Sunday night are expected in the mid-teens.

Combined with winds, that will make it feel like it's in the teens or single digits through until Monday, forecasts show.

Although temperatures won't be drastically below normal for this time of year – high of 31 degrees, low of 19 – it will probably feel awfully cold.

Thursday's 23-degree high was Buffalo's first sub-freezing high temperature since it was 31 degrees on Dec. 11 and it was the second-coldest high temperature of the season behind only the unseasonably frigid Thanksgiving Day.