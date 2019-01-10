City Planning Board to review Sinatra's 4-story condo project for West Utica

With three zoning variances already in hand, developers Nick Sinatra and Essex Homes of WNY are hoping to win city Planning Board approval for their proposed $22.4 million Atlantic Central condominium project in the Elmwood Village.

Sinatra and Phil Nanula's Essex are planning to construct a four-story condo building at 169 W. Utica, with 54 for-sale units and indoor parking, but only limited amenities for residents. The top penthouse floor would be set back about 50 feet from the facade to reduce the impact on the street.

The 101,700-square-foot building would feature condos on all four above-ground floors, including some two-story townhouse-style units, according to plans by architects Carmina Wood Morris. One level of 95 indoor parking spaces would be constructed underneath – partly below grade because of the slope of the ground – with another 13 surface parking spaces.

The entrance to the brick and fiber-cement building will be off Atlantic Avenue, according to documents submitted to the city.

The project would be built on the site of the former Cadet Cleaners dry-cleaning shop, which Sinatra & Co. Real Estate acquired two years ago. Located on 1.12 acres at the corner of West Utica and Atlantic Avenue, the site was used for a self-storage facility from 2011 to 2015, and has been vacant since then.

Plans call for demolishing the two-story, 45,000-square-foot structure, remediating the site under the state's Brownfield Cleanup Program, and then starting construction on the new complex.

“Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Essex Homes are pleased with the progress to date on Atlantic Central, in collaboration with the design team, neighbors and through the approval process to date," said Amy Nagy, Sinatra's director of development. "Due to the environmental contamination that will need to be remedied, it is a complex project from both a finance and program standpoint, but the project is positioned well to move forward.”

The project is near the proposed Elmwood Crossing redevelopment of the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo complex, which Sinatra is doing with William Paladino's Ellicott Development Co., but is not related.

Sinatra and Essex received three variances in December from the Zoning Board of Appeals for the new building's height, the width of the existing lot, and the need to pave much of the site as part of the environmental cleanup. The developers also received approval from the Preservation Board to demolish the early-1900s building that now occupies the site.

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Monday. If approved, officials hope to start interior abatement in the existing dry-cleaner building during the winter, prior to demolition and site work in the spring. Construction would begin by late spring or early summer of 2019, with completion targeted for July 2020.