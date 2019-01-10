How we see it: Divisional Championship Weekend
Members of The News' sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.
Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the four games for Divisional Championship Weekend (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):
|SATURDAY
|Skurski
|Gaughan
|Wolf
|at Chiefs -5 Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Chiefs
|at Rams -7 Cowboys
|Rams
|Cowboys*
|Rams
|SUNDAY
|at Chargers -4 Patriots
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Patriots*
|at Saints -8 Eagles
|Saints*
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Last week ATS
|2-2
|3-1
|1-3
|Season ATS
|123-129-7
|120-132-7
|133-119-7
