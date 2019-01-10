Share this article

How we see it: Divisional Championship Weekend

Members of The News' sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.

Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the four games for Divisional Championship Weekend (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):

SATURDAY Skurski Gaughan Wolf
at Chiefs -5 Colts Colts Colts Chiefs
at Rams -7 Cowboys Rams Cowboys* Rams
SUNDAY
at Chargers -4 Patriots Chargers Chargers Patriots*
at Saints -8 Eagles Saints* Eagles Eagles
Last week ATS 2-2 3-1 1-3
Season ATS 123-129-7 120-132-7 133-119-7
