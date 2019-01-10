Buffalo man pleads guilty to possessing gun in fight near Falls casino

A Buffalo man, who had a gun during a street fight near the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Thursday.

Dylan Washington, 24, of Donaldson Road, risks up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced April 18 by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III for attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Washington told Murphy that he had the gun for "a minute and a half to two minutes" after one of the fighters handed it to him prior to the brawl on March 4, 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said a casino security guard saw the gun fall from Washington's pocket. The guard saw Washington pick it up, walk away and then discard it, Hoffmann said.