Buffalo activist arrested in Supreme Court protest

WASHINGTON – Charley Bowman, the former director and longtime board member of the Western New York Peace Center, was arrested Wednesday on the plaza in front of the U.S. Supreme Court during a protest of America's tacit support of Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen and the federal detention center at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Victoria Ross, the Peace Center's executive director, said Supreme Court police arrested Bowman and four other human rights activists because they unfurled a banner on the high court steps. The banner stated: "We Target. We Torture. We Terrify. Who Are We?"

Bowman and the other protesters are expected to be charged with violating a law that bans demonstrations on Supreme Court property. Ross said the protesters would be held overnight.

Ross, who did not attend the protest, said Bowman and the others were protesting "the illegal treatment of prisoners in Guantanamo and our enabling of war crimes in Yemen."