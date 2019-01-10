BUDC to consider sale of three properties at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is poised to approve three major sales of land in its Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park in South Buffalo on Friday, putting a large chunk of that former industrial site back to use.

BUDC, a nonprofit agency affiliated with the City of Buffalo, will consider three different proposals to purchase parcels of land in the 194-acre “urban commerce” park, located at 134-180 Ship Canal Parkway.

Agency officials have been negotiating details of the transactions for months, and called a special board meeting for early Friday morning to approve the deals.

Formerly a brownfield site, the former Union Ship Canal area was redeveloped by the state, city and county with more than $30 million in investment for site preparation and infrastructure.

The park was reclaimed and unveiled in March 2014 as a “Build-Now Shovel-Ready Certified Site,” designated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the state Departments of Environmental Conservation, Agriculture and Markets and Transportation, the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and Empire State Development Corp.

Several tenants have already purchased portions of the park and constructed buildings on the site, including PVC fence producer CertainTeed Corp. with 25 acres, piping and compressor manufacturer Cobey Inc. with 12 acres and transportation and storage firm Sonwil Distribution with 52 acres, with about 400 workers between them. Not counting those properties, extensive wetlands and a public park along the canal, there are still 14 parcels available for sale, totaling 89.34 acres.