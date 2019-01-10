BRUNNER, Janet O. (Odell)

January 9, 2019 at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Brunner; devoted mother of Thomas Brunner, Sue (Carl) Jennings, Robert Brunner, and James (Dianne) Brunner; cherished grandmother of Michael (Carolyn) Jennings, Matthew (Jennifer) Jennings, Jonathan Brunner, Michael Brunner and greatgrandmother of Jacob, Madelyn, Mahri and Violet; dear sister of the late Carol (Edwin) Sauer; also survived by other loving family members. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem). A Memorial Service will be held Saturday 10 AM at Cleveland Drive Presbyterian Church, 735 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. (Please assemble at church). Interment private. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.