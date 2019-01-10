Bobby Meacham returns as Buffalo Bisons manager

Bobby Meacham will return for his third season as manager of the Buffalo Bisons, the parent Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday.

Meacham has a 126-153 record in his first two seasons, including a disappointing 61-77 record last year that left the Bisons 22 games out of first place in the International League North.

"I thought we had a great team," Meacham said at the end of last season. "I thought we were going to the playoffs and were going to win this thing. I really did believe that. That's a disappointment that none of that happened. ...

"Basically I think there were just a few guys who didn't play to the level they thought they were going to and we had a few guys that played over that level and are up with the big-league club right now. That took away a little bit from our team. And you know what, the other team is getting paid, too. We've got a lot of competition."

The Bisons open the season with a seven-game homestand beginning April 4 and could begin the season with the return of baseball's No. 1 overall prospect, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Meacham, a former Bisons player, will be a manager in the Blue Jays' system for the seventh year with previous stops in Single-A Dunedin (2013) and Double-A New Hampshire (2014-2016). He has 12 seasons of experience as a minor league manager and extensive experience as a major league coach with the Florida Marlins, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres.

Hitting coach Corey Hart and position coach Devon White return. In Hart's first season as hitting coach, the Bisons batted .249 last year, which was tied for ninth in the IL and had a league-best 124 stolen bases and 573 runs scored. White is back for his third season, his second as position coach.

Doug Mathis will join the Blue Jays organization from the Seattle Mariners organization. He spent the last two years at Single-A Clinton, which ranked second in the Midwest League with 1,263 strikeouts in 139 games.

Athletic trainer Bob Tarpey and conditioning coach Brian Pike also return to Buffalo.