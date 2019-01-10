[BN] Blitz newsletter: How Josh Allen can improve his mechanics this offseason

Former pro quarterback Jim Kubiak broke down what Josh Allen needs to fix in his mechanics as he enters Year 2.

Progress in these areas should help Allen improve his accuracy.

"Allen was a 52.8 percent passer as a rookie. The first order of business for Allen is to begin the process of refining his footwork and throwing technique," Kubiak wrote. "His feet are often undisciplined and too wide. This creates an 'overstrided' position, which prevents his hips from getting over his front knee, resulting in high, all upper-body throws. This overstrided position at times makes him a 'low elbow' thrower."

Allen's completion percentage (52.8) was the lowest among the NFL's 33 qualified quarterbacks this season and the fifth-lowest among all qualified passers over the last 10 seasons. He moved up only one place this season in yards per attempt (6.5), ranking 32nd. He may have all of the tools necessary for success, but must learn to harness them to reach his full potential.

Bills ask for stadium input: The Bills emailed out a survey this week asking fans for their thoughts on a new or renovated Bills stadium. Questions included topics such as season ticket prices, potential stadium locations and personal seat licenses (PSLs). One key question asked, "Would you be willing to pay more for a seat at a new stadium rather than at a renovated New Era Field?" I'd love to see the results, but my guess is that a significant number of Bills fans would say no. (And if the Bills do build a new stadium, they really need to give thought to making it a dome, or at least including a retractable roof.)

Former Bills chief scout Norm Pollom, 93, dies in California: During his years as the Bills' chief scout, the team selected Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Andre Reed, Milt Northrop wrote.

Jets stay within the division: The Jets hired former Dolphins coach Adam Gase to replace Todd Bowles as their new head coach. Gase went 3-3 against the Bills during his time with the Dolphins, highlighted by Jay Ajayi's dual 200-yard games in 2016. The Dolphins have interviewed four candidates, all of whom are on teams still alive in the playoffs.

