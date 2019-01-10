Big 4 Women's Basketball: Bona, Canisius, Niagara all win

St. Bonaventure could not miss in the fourth quarter against George Mason. Shooting just 38.5 percent for the game, the Bonnies closed out the game on 10-of-15 shooting and went 9-for-9 from the free throw line to win, 68-57.

St. Bonaventure was down nine heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bonnies (4-11, 1-1 A-10) secured their first conference win of the season and snapped a five-game losing streak in the process. St. Bonaventure outscored George Mason (8-7 0-2 A-10) 32-12 in the fourth quarter.

St. Bonaventure opened up the fourth on a 13-2 run sparked by back to back threes from Danielle Migliore and Dajah Logan. Asianae Johnson made two layups and went 1-for-2 from the foul line to tie the game at 49. Johnson scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth.

Mckenna Maycock led the Bonnies with 18 points, four-three pointers and seven rebounds. Dajah Logan had 15 points and three 3-pointers.

The Bonnies capitalized on their 13 forced turnovers, scoring 19 points.

Nic Cardano-Hillary gave St. Bonaventure trouble throughout the game, scoring 27 points for the Patriots.

Griffs win early tilt

Canisius defeated Iona, 48-40, in New Rochelle Thursday morning.

The Golden Griffins (4-10, 2-1 MAAC) had their best defensive performance of the season against the Gaels. Canisius forced 17 turnovers and kept Iona to 25 percent shooting.

Canisius found itself down 15-10 at the end of the first after Iona closed the quarter on a 7-0 run. The Griffins would respond with an 8-0 run of their own in the second and take a four-point lead into halftime.

Canisius built up a six-point lead before Iona came back to tie the game at 30-30. The Griffins would not allow the Gaels to tie again and built up their largest lead of the game to 44-34 with 3:36 remaining in the fourth.

D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks led all scorers with 14 points while adding two steals in 24 minutes of play. Despite shooting well, She also had seven turnovers.

Sara Hinriksdottir was the only other Griffin to score in double figures with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting.

Iona’s Tori Lesko had 10 points and Juana Camilion had 8 on a combined 6-for-24 shooting.

Canisius’ next game is against Saint Peter’s Saturday at 2 p.m.

Ekpiteta leads Niagara

Emerald Ekpiteta recorded her second straight double-double for Niagara as they cruised to a 75-66 win against Saint Peter’s.

Ekpiteta tied her season-high in points with 13 and pulled down 11 rebounds, seven of which were offensive.

Niagara led by 16 points at halftime and outrebounded Saint Peter’s 32-8 in the first half.

Jai Moore led Niagara with 21 points and Briyanah Richardson had 17 for Saint Peter’s.

Niagara, 6-9 overall, plays at Iona Saturday afternoon.