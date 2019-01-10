As deputies investigate a crash, an alleged drunk driver drives into a ditch

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a vehicle rollover late Wednesday night when a different vehicle drove into a ditch, leading to charges of driving while intoxicated.

Jessica M. Harvey, 38, of Frewsburg, was charged with DWI, speed not reasonable and failure to stop at a stop sign, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's office.

Just before midnight Wednesday night, deputies say they were responding to a rollover at the intersection of Buffalo Street Extension and Falconer-Frewsburg Road in the Town of Poland.

As deputies arrived at the scene of the accident, they say a separate vehicle, operated by Harvey, drove into a ditch. Further investigation found that Harvey was operating her vehicle in an intoxicated state, deputies said.

Harvey will answer her charges in Poland Town Court on a later date.