Woman held on several charges after car strikes house

A Town of Tonawanda woman faces several charges after her car left Route 60 in the Town of Gerry at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and struck a house, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said Teaira A. Marbury, 22, of Legion Drive, was not injured, but was allegedly found to be intoxicated.

Marbury was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, speed not reasonable and prudent and other traffic violations, officers said.

She was held in the Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment and will appear at a later date in Gerry Town Court.