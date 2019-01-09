Williamsville administrator hired as Amherst's finance director

Amherst has hired away the Village of Williamsville administrator for a top financial post in the town.

The Town Board on Monday named Lynda Juul finance director at the recommendation of Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa. The supervisor said Juul in her new position will take an in-depth look at purchasing contracts and other expenditures across town departments to make sure Amherst is spending its money wisely.

Kulpa said the town didn't previously have a finance director, but Juul essentially takes the place of Lawrence Graner, the town's director of contract compliance and administration.

Graner has agreed to serve as deputy finance director for the next two months in a transition period, Kulpa said. Juul will earn the same $120,359 salary Graner did in his previous role.