West Seneca looking to save on recycling

Bids for a new recycling contract came in over budget, and now the West Seneca Town Board is polling residents on its website on whether they would pay more for recyclables to be picked up every week, or would be OK with an every other week pickup schedule.

The Town Board budgeted $697,000 for contractual expenses for recycling this year, an increase of $30,000.

The bid from Republic Services for pickup came in at $950,400 for weekly recycling, plus the processing cost of $90 to $100 a ton. The biweekly pickup cost was $594,000. Modern Disposal Services bid $1.04 million for weekly recycling, plus a processing fee of $43.75 per ton. Modern's biweekly bid was $696,465.

"For the existing services, that’s a pretty big spike," said Town Attorney Tina Hawthorne.

The board had planned to have a new contract in place by Feb. 1.