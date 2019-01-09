WECK names replacement for departing Joe Chille

WECK owner Buddy Shula has announced his replacement for Joe Chille, who departs as afternoon host on Jan. 21 to become the morning man at the Townsquare station at 96.1 FM, which is now called "The Breeze."

Glenn Topolski has been named afternoon host from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as being director of on-air radio operations at WECK.

Shula said Topolski – who has worked at the station for 17 months – will control all aspects of the station’s on-air programming.

Topolski has worked in radio for 18 years at several stations in Western New York, including WTSS-FM, WBEN-AM, WGR-AM, WWKB-AM, WYRK-FM and WJYE-FM.