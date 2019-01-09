UB's Tyree Jackson will train with Jordan Palmer to prepare for NFL Draft

Tyree Jackson will prepare for the NFL Draft with quarterback coach Jordan Palmer in California.

"Tyree is with me for draft prep," Palmer wrote in a text message to The Buffalo News on Wednesday.

Palmer, the younger brother of former NFL star Carson Palmer, is a former UTEP quarterback who spent eight seasons in the NFL then founded QB Summit, a private coaching company in San Clemente, Calif. Jordan Palmer trained the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and the New York Jets' Sam Darnold, two quarterbacks who were first-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Palmer worked with Jackson in July of 2018, as the 6-foot-7, 245-pound quarterback from Norton Shores, Mich., prepared for his final season at UB. Jackson joined Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Darnold, who was preparing for his first NFL training camp. Stidham and Jones announced in December that they will enter the 2019 NFL Draft in April.

"The mechanics are really good," Palmer said of Jackson in August. "This is the year to just go play, don't overthink anything and figure out ways to win. In a nutshell, get good at winning. That may sound dumb, like, of course, every quarterback is trained to win. But no, what I'm saying is don't worry about anything but winning, by any means necessary.

"When it does come time for him to enter the NFL, he's going to want to have a year where he's fought and won and figured it out."

Jackson has been listed anywhere from a third- to a sixth-round pick in recent mock drafts.

Bleacher Report on Tuesday listed Jackson as the No. 8 quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft class, but Bleacher Report NFL draft writer Matt Miller also labeled Jackson as the "biggest question mark" among the top 15 quarterbacks he ranked.

Draft Wire projected Jackson as a third-round pick, going to the Washington Redskins at No. 76, in its four-round mock draft on Jan. 1.

Jackson earned his undergraduate degree in social science/interdisciplinary studies in December, and was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year as a redshirt junior. He threw for 3,131 yards and 28 touchdowns on 225 of 407 passing and was intercepted 12 times in 14 games.

Jackson played in three seasons at UB. In 32 games, he completed 533 of 955 passes for 6,999 yards, 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Private quarterback coaches Terry Shea and Donovan Dooley said Jackson has to improve several areas of his game as he prepares for the NFL Draft, including working under center in a pro-style formation. Dooley said Jackson needs to learn NFL coverages and adjust to the speed of the professional game.

“It’s very important that Tyree positions himself with someone who trains quarterbacks that will give him the best chance to present himself at pro day,” said Shea, a former college and NFL coach who has trained NFL quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Blaine Gabbert and Robert Griffin III.

Now, Jackson has positioned himself with Palmer to get ready for the draft.

"There's only one three-month period in an NFL quarterback's life when the only thing he has to worry about is personal development," Palmer told the Los Angeles Times in April of 2018. "This is a time when they don't have to worry about teammates, coaches, class, marketing, friends or family. I think you can get 20 percent better during this period if the content is right."