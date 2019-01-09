Traffic stop leads to charges against two Jamestown residents

Two Jamestown residents were arrested Sunday after a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation on I-86 in Jamestown, State Police reported.

Troopers said the driver, LaStar Farmer, 19, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation after a check of his driving record showed two active suspensions.

A passenger, Sienna Swanson, 25, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, troopers said, after officers detected the odor of the drug coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle and its passengers turned up a bag of marijuana, police said.

Farmer and Swanson were issued tickets to appear in Ellicott Town Court at a later date. The vehicle was driven away by a third party with a valid driver’s license, troopers reported.