TOMASELLO, Norma C. (Luck)

TOMASELLO - Norma C. (nee Luck)

January 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert M. Tomasello; dear mother of Susan Tomasello, Janet (Richard) Mikulski and Fred (Cheryl) Tomasello; also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Thelma L. Luck. The family will be present at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy Street, Thursday, from 2-4 and 7-9PM, where the Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10:00AM.