SZPARA, Eleanor J. (Tomaka)

SZPARA - Eleanor J. (nee Tomaka)

Of Port Orange, FL, formerly of Orchard Park, NY, January 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur A. Szpara; dear sister of Mary Tomaka, Benny (Betty) Tomaka, Alice (Richard) Dombrowski and the late Louise (late Conrad) Bloom, Marie (late John) Kroff, Stanley, Peter (late Florence), Edward, and Joseph Tomaka; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 9:30 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Athol Springs, NY. Inurnment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. God Bless America! Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com