Starters: Carne asada, grilled corn at The Difference Kitchen

The restaurant spot at the corner of Hudson Street and West Avenue, a few blocks from the Niagara Street Tops, has a new operation in residence.

After a succession of Puerto Rican outfits, 272 Hudson St. is now home to The Difference Kitchen, a cafe with Mexican, Middle Eastern, and vegetarian leanings.

Owner Lucille Altieri, who formerly operated Presto on Allen Street, opened Dec. 19. The place is still being furnished, but tables and chairs are there for customers who want to eat in. There are abut 15 seats, and no alcohol.

A shawarma chicken sandwich ($6.50) is a breast marinated in Middle Eastern spices. It's grilled to a crispy-edged finish, then presented on tahini-dressed salad, with goat cheese, and Granny Smith apple wedges on the side.

Cochinita pibil is pork that's been marinated in an achiote spice mash juiced with citrus before being braised and shredded. The Difference Kitchen's version ($7) gets topped with thinly sliced radishes, pickled jalapenos, and cilantro ranch dressing.

Carne asada, Mexican-style marinated-and-grilled steak, was pink inside and in abundance in the carne asada wrap ($9, image at top of story). A pillowy-soft pita bore beef bolstered with guacamole and fresh-cut pico de gallo.

Seven salads ($7-$8) include the Guatemala ($7.50), of chopped cabbage, radish, mint, Granny Smith apple, cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, and citrus vinaigrette. Another Mexican bow is grilled corn ($3) with mayonnaise, cilantro, lime, and cotija cheese.

Vegan offerings include bean fritters with ginger-garlic ketchup ($4.50), hummus, fried plantain tostones ($3), parsley-and-couscous tabouleh salad ($5). Desserts include peanut butter rice krispy treats ($3).

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sunday. Phone: 370-0011.

The Difference Kitchen menu, page 1

The Difference Kitchen menu, page 2

