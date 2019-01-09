Scattershots (Jan. 9)

Nominations sought for NYS Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame

It’s that time of year again to seek out nominees for the New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame. In the world of conservation, through protecting and enhancing our natural resources, hunting, fishing and trapping, one of the highest honors is to be inducted into the state’s Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame. The deadline for submission is Feb. 1.

To be nominated, you must have made significant contributions to the outdoor world. A nomination form can be found at nysohof.org/nominate/ and it must be completed in full. Achievements and contributions should be limited to conservation or preserving the heritage of outdoor sports. How has the person made a difference? Provide detailed documentation, including who, what, why, when and where of the activities. Letters of support are encouraged. The NYSOHOF museum is located inside the Wildlife Sports and Educational Museum at Vails Mills in Fulton County. To see who is in the HOF, check out www.nysohof.org.

Adult ed fly fishing and fly-tying class in West Seneca

With the help of the Lake Erie Chapter Fly Fishers International, the West Seneca Adult Education Program will offer eight weeks of fly fishing and fly-tying classes. Students can sign up for a four-week fly-fishing course for $40 or a four-week fly-tying course for $40. If they sign up for both together, the cost is $75. Check out the adult education website at www.wscschools.org/Page/19670 or call 677-3107.

Classes will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the instructor is Larry Kochalski. Equipment will be provided or you may bring your own. If you have any questions, call Kochalski at 982-9468.

Lower Niagara River trout fishing class

Have you ever wanted to learn about fishing for trout from a boat in the lower Niagara River during the middle of winter? Thanks to an innovate education session that gives anglers a hands-on learning experience, a program in conjunction with the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo will offer novice and veteran anglers the opportunity to experience a three- to four-hour trout adventure from Jan. 17-21.

Each morning, charter captains will head out from the Lewiston Landing area of the lower river to pursue steelhead, brown trout and lake trout. Anglers will learn which baits to use, what equipment is preferable and what areas to fish. In addition to the fishing instruction, anglers will receive a day pass to the Fishing Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls Jan. 18-20. For more information, visit www.niagarafishingexpo.com or call 523-0013.

Roger Tobey Memorial steelhead contest Feb. 2

The Roger Tobey Memorial steelhead contest is set for Feb. 2. The event, run by the Niagara River Anglers Association, is named in memory of a past member. The focus is steelhead and whoever catches the largest will receive 50 percent of the prize money generated through entry fee monies. Second place will receive 30 percent and third place will receive 20 percent. There also is a prize for the biggest brown trout caught for the day.

For more information, check out the NRAA website at www.niagarariveranglers.com or look for regular updates on the club’s Facebook page. Registration will be collected at Lewiston Landing adjacent to the launch ramp, as well as at Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. In addition to the lower Niagara River, Lake Ontario tributaries are eligible waters. Call Paul Jackson at 731-4780 for more information.