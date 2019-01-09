Sabres' Scott Wilson clears waivers, assigned to Rochester

Scott Wilson cleared waivers and was assigned to Rochester for a conditioning assignment on Wednesday, the Buffalo Sabres announced.

The forward, who hasn’t played since breaking his ankle during a late September practice, was expected to be medically cleared for game action this week. The Amerks host the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.

Wilson, 26, resumed practicing with the Sabres, but he has not played in an NHL regular-season game since April 7, 2018. He had six goals and 14 points with a minus-20 rating in 69 games between Pittsburgh, Detroit and Buffalo last season.

Wilson won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins, recording three goals and six assists in the 2016-17 playoffs. He is under contract through next season with an annual cap hit of $1.05 million.

The Amerks assigned Judd Peterson to Cincinnati of the ECHL to make room for Wilson.