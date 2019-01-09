ROZWOOD, Stanley L.

ROZWOOD - Stanley L. Of North Tonawanda, formerly of Lackawanna, NY, Thursday, December 13, 2018, at the age of 95. Son of the late Francis and Mary (nee Szuba) Rozwood; dear brother of Martin Rozwood and the late Sophie Brakow, Helen Smolen, Celia Babulski, Walter Rozwood, Theresa Anzulewicz, Joseph Rozwood and Frank Rozwood; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are asked to gather at, Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (Oliver St.), for a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated SATURDAY, January 12th at 9:30am. Stanley was a proud US Army Veteran of WW II. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Stanley's honor to the Fraternal Order of Eagles Veterans Fund Aerie 1411, 7269 Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Arrangements by the Saber Funeral Home (692-0271).