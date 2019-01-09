ROTHENBUEGER, Thomas J.

ROTHENBUEGER - Thomas J. January 7, 2019; beloved son of Julia (nee Marchello) and the late Jerome Rothenbueger; dearest brother of Karen (Thomas) Butkowski and John (Melissa) Rothenbueger; cherished uncle of Alyssa, Ryan, Mia, Jacob, and Emily; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Timothy Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Tom's memory may be made to The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, c/o the Cardiac Care Unit, 1028 Main St., 4th Floor, Buffalo, NY 14202. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com