ROBBINS, Randall S.

ROBBINS - Randall S. January 5, 2019, at age 79. Beloved husband of 60 years to Vivian (nee Bales) Robbins; devoted father of Chris (Kelly Foti) Robbins; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Josh) Brown, Gregory and David Robbins; cherished great-grandfather of Jack and Jude Brown. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 12th from 10-11:30 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Road), where a Memorial Service will follow at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Randall's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or The Chapel, Kingdom Come, 500 CrossPoint Pkwy., Getzville, NY 14068. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com