Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 9, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to our 37th president, Richard M. Nixon, born on this date in 1913, “A man is not finished when he’s defeated. He’s finished when he quits.”

• • •

WELCOME MAT – EPIC – Every Person Influences Children, 1000 Main St., will host a facilitator open house from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday for people interested in the agency’s programs and in becoming a facilitator. To register and for more info, call Lisa O’Shei-Pittner at 332-4127 or email PittnerL@epicforchildren.org.

EPIC also is holding Dynamic Group Facilitation Training from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Wednesday for people who work with groups of adults or children. The class is limited to 24. Cost is $100 or $250 for three people and includes light breakfast, lunch and materials. Sign up at epicforchildren.org/facilitator-registration. For more info, call Jamie Rackl at 332-4140 or email RacklJ@epicforchildren.org.

• • •

OUTPOURING – Art lovers and wine aficionados will converge from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Liten Buffel Winery, 8822 Pearson Road, Middleport, for a Wine and Art Show and Sale sponsored by the Niagara Arts Guild. Original artworks, prints, cards and Liten Buffel wines will be available and artists will be on hand to talk about their work. No reservations needed.

• • •

LONG GONE – You can’t ride the Rochester Subway any more. It closed in 1956 to make way for the I-490 expressway. But you can see what it looked like in a new slide and video presentation that will be shown at 12:30 and 2 p.m. Sunday in the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, West Henrietta. It’s free with admission to the museum, which is $4 for adults, $3 for kids 3 to 12. For more info, call 585-533-1113 or visit nymtmuseum.org.

• • •

TO THE RESCUE – Dog lovers are invited to a general meeting of NYS Citizens Against Puppy Mills at 7 p.m. Monday in the Amherst Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst. The non-profit volunteer organization, which aims to close high-volume dog breeding operations and save the dogs in them, is working this year to support a bill in Albany that would stop the sale of puppies in pet stores across the state.

• • •

GIVE BACK – Want to get rid of all those five-cent beverage containers after the holidays? You can support Sister Johnice Rzadkiewicz and the Response to Love Center, which helps the needy on Buffalo’s East Side, by taking them to one of the area’s 19 Bottles and Can Retrieval Centers. Have them credit the deposits to the Response to Love Center.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Gisela Browne, Sam Hoyt, Helen Dohn, Kraig Kurzanski, Richard Warren, Rose Marie Poole, Erik Sasiadek, Tim Zelasko, Max Bichler, Leroy Rauch, Faith Rishel and Susan Marmion.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.