PETERMAN, Robert J.

PETERMAN - Robert J. 88, of North Tonawanda, unexpectedly, January 6, 2019. Husband of Janet M. (nee Schutt) Peterman; father of Karen (Michael) Crosta, Lori (late Robert) Antkowiak, Robert (Pamela) Peterman, Kristen (Todd) Skobjak; father-in-law of the late Christopher Battaglia; grandfather of Justin, Bradley, Lauren, Brent, Kaitlyn, Brandon, Janelle, Erica, Marissa, Brayden and Kierson and 13 great-grandchildren; son of the late John and Helen (nee Pawlik) Peterman. Robert worked at Durez Plastics over 30 years, until retiring in 1985. In retirement, he worked many years at Brighton Golf Course. Robert was also an active member of American Legion Post 1451. Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 10 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted, January 11, at 10AM, in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Everyone Welcome. Condolences may be shared online at www.rothfuneral.com.