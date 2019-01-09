PEMBROKE, Joan (Ward)

PEMBROKE - Joan (nee Ward)

She was born on January 15, 1928, in Lockport, NY. Joan was the daughter of Albert and Madeleine (Murray) Ward. Her husband Eugene Pembroke died in 2011 after marriage for 57 years. She was a graduate of Lockport High School and Buffalo State Teacher's College, having taught second grade at Emmett Belknap School and first grade at Newfane Elementary School. She was a member of St. Brendan on the Lake (St. Bridget's Church) in Newfane and the New York State Teachers Association. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Anne (John) Narby of North East, PA,and Mary Katherine (Richard) Blair of Richmond, VA and one son, James W. (Karen) Pembroke of Penfield, NY. She is the grandmother of Brian Blair, Kevin Narby and Jessica Pembroke. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brendan's on the Lake Catholic Church (St. Bridget's Church) Ewings Rd., Newfane, NY, Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 1 PM. Burial will be in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lockport, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lockport Public Library would be appreciated by the family. Please share your condolences online at www.rutland-corwin.com.