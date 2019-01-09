OLSZEWSKI, Delores (Harmon)

Age 85, fell asleep in death January 3, 2019. Born in Blasdell to Neil and Corrine Harmon, second of four children, Leroy, Paul and Janet Harmon. Delores prided herself in being a cheerleader for Blasdell High School. Her greatest joy came when she dedicated her life to Jehovah God in 1946 attending the "Grange Hall" in Orchard Park. Later, Delores and her husband Mike attended other congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses as they moved and congregations expanded in the area until finally moving to North East Pennsylvania in 2014. Delores was the dear mother of Don and Michele Bowen and Alan and Jody Rassie. Devoted Busha to Cory and Amanda, Nicholas and finance;e Andrea, Cassandra, Aaron and Katy Bowen and Melissa Gleason. Beloved great-grandchildren Lucas, Skylar, Caleb, Cole, Elin, Noah and Cora. Aunt Delores and grandma to many. She loved all her family deeply and treasured time with them. The family will receive friends at the North East Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 9335 W. Main St., North East PA, on Saturday, January 12th starting at 3:30PM followed by a memorial talk at 5. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jehovah's Witnesses using JW.ORG or Brevillier Village, Employee Appreciation Fund, 5416 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16411. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com