North Buffalo man who blew up his home sentenced to 3 to 9 years

A North Buffalo man who blew up his house on Covington Road in April was sentenced to three to nine years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn's office announced Wednesday.

Authorities said Santo Cok, 73, disconnected a gas line inside his house on April 19 and a lit a candle, causing an explosion that destroyed his house and badly damaged two neighboring houses. Cok was inside the house at the time but was not hurt.

In October, Cok pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree arson, two counts of fourth-degree arson and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.