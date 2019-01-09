Niagara Wheatfield wins No. 1 versus No. 2 showdown with Falls wrestlers

Niagara Wheatfield trailed rival Niagara Falls, 18-15, in their dual wrestling match Wednesday night in Sanborn. Then Elijah Greenough at 106 pounds and Mark Kuhn at 113 scored pins for the Falcons and they went on to a 49-24 victory over the Wolverines.

Niagara Wheatfield was ranked No. 1 in the latest Western New York Large Schools Poll and Niagara Falls No. 2.

Te’Shaun Mathews (99 pounds), Collin Coughenour (120), Kyle Jungier (126), Justin McDougald (132), Jacob Dewolf (128), Warren McDougald (152), Joshua Thibeault (182) and Andre Clause (285) won their matches for Niagara Wheatfield.

Willie McDougald (145), Joseph Dixon (160), Leviticus Cox (170), Cesare Humphrey (195) and Patrick Young (220) won for Niagara Falls.

The victory gave the Falcons the Niagara Cup for the fourth straight year and they took control of the race for the Niagara Frontier League dual championship and the No. 1 seed in the Section VI Dual Meet Championship.

Niagara Falls has won team championships at the Tonawanda and Starpoint duals, the Akron Invitational and the Niagara Frontier Wrestling Officials meet.

Bloom signs Niagara NLI

Andrew Bloom of Cleveland Hill has signed to National Letter of Intent for cross country at Niagara University. Bloom was a two-time second team All-ECIC selection for Cleveland Hill and was the 2017 Most Valuable Player for the Golden Eagles.

Bloom posted a personal best 17 minutes, 43 seconds for 5,000 meters in cross country at Cleveland Hill. He also ran the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters in track.

"We’re very enthused to announce Andrew as our first incoming recruit for the men’s 2019-20 class," Niagara cross country coach Christine Kloiber said. "We feel NU is a great fit for Andrew as he defines the type of student-athletes we recruit. He’s brings passion and commitment to succeed for both his athletic and academic goals. He also knows what he wants to do and is prepared to challenge himself as needed to meet those goals. As a runner with some untapped potential, it will be a great journey to watch him develop his abilities."

Blair commits early

Kenmore/Grand Island junior forward Abby Blair has committed to play Division I hockey at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire.

Blair, who attends Grand Island, had 10 goals and five assists in 19 games last season and has seven goals and four assists this season.

"I had several other opportunities but chose St. Anselm because it was the best fit for me regarding hockey, academics and what I was looking for in a college," said Blair, who also plays in the Buffalo Bisons organization. "Top recruits commit as early as freshmen, there are only so many spots in women’s hockey so waiting until next year may not have given me this opportunity."

Veilleux in QB competition

Christian Veilleux of Canisius has been invited to compete in The Elite 11 Regionals, one of 14 regional competitions among top high school quarterbacks. The regional winners will advance to the finals in Los Angeles in June and will have an opportunity to attend The Opening, the high school football showcase event at Nike headquarters in Oregon in July.