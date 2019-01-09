Niagara Falls man admits having sex with 14-year-old girl

A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty Wednesday to having sex with a 14-year-old girl in his home last year.

James R. Terrana, 63, of 66th Street, risks up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced March 6 by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who also can impose up to 10 years of post-release supervision.

Terrana pleaded guilty to second-degree rape for the April 7 incident.

He also admitted to a weapons possession misdemeanor because police who searched his home May 9 found an unregistered .38-caliber revolver in his bedroom. Terrana said the gun belonged to his father.

Terrana, who wasn't arrested on the sex charge until June 27, remains free on a $50,000 bail bond.