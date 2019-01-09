New WIVB reporter is a graduate of Will South and UB

Marlee Tuskes, who received her master’s degree from Syracuse’s Newhouse School in 2017 and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism from the University at Buffalo before that, is joining WIVB-TV (Channel 4) as a reporter in March.

A graduate of Williamsville South, she has been working at WUTR in Utica, which like Channel 4 is owned by Nexstar.

Speaking of WIVB, you might have noticed that it is calling itself the No. 1 news channel without attributing any evidence in its promos. That’s because it had to drop a reference to Nielsen because its owner, Nexstar, dropped the ratings service.