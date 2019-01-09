New dean of Episcopal cathedral to be installed Sunday

The Rev. R. Derrick Fetz will be installed as dean of St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral at a 3 p.m. service on Sunday in the downtown cathedral.

Bishop R. William Franklin, head of the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York, will lead the ceremony.

Fetz, 38, was rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Longmeadow, Mass., the largest Episcopal parish in the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts, from 2011 to last August.

He started in September at the cathedral at Church and Pearl streets. He succeeds the Rev. Will H. Mebane Jr., who served as interim dean from 2014 to 2018 and is now rector of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Falmouth, Mass.

Fetz has a bachelor’s degree from Otterbein College and a master of divinity degree from Seabury Western Theological Seminary.

He is married to Jamie, and they have a daughter, Mari.