MYERS, Evelyn Constance "Connie"

January 7, 2019, age 80, of Buffalo, NY, at Morningside Memory Care in Raleigh, NC. Born September 9, 1938 in Buffalo, NY, to John and Sarah DeLaney. She married Roger Myers on June 27, 1964 and had 44 years together. Connie is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Mark) Wainwright of Fairport, NY and son, Keith (Kyle) Myers of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Jordan, Taylor, Jack and Henry. Connie's parents, sister Doreen and husband Roger preceded her in death.

While a recent resident of Raleigh, NC, Connie was a longtime resident of Buffalo, NY. She received her music diploma from the Royal Conservatory of Music of Toronto and enjoyed a long career as a soloist, piano teacher, organist and choir director. She was devoted to her family as wife, mother, and grandmother (Coco). In addition to her passion for music, she loved reading, going to movies and enjoyed having time with her family and friends. The Funeral Service will be held at Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore, NY at 10 AM, January 12, 2019. Reverend Bonnie LeValley will be officiating. Private interment following a Memorial Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.