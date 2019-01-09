MORENO, Donald R.

MORENO - Donald R. January 6, 2019, at age 80. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (nee Aquilina) Moreno; loving father of Karen Moreno and Donald J. (Melissa) Moreno; dear brother of Daniel (Carol), David (Laura Strychalski) and Dennis Moreno; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (near Borden Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Entombment to immediately follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Donald's memory to Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.