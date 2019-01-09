More than 1,100 without power in Cattaraugus County

More than 1,100 in Cattaraugus County were without power Wednesday morning, according to the National Grid website.

Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m., according to National Grid.

Most of the customers without power are in Village of Cattaraugus or the neighboring Town of Otto.

The power outage caused classes to be canceled at Cattaraugus Little Valley Central School District, which announced the news at 6:35 a.m. on its Facebook page.

The National Grid website said a total of 1,164 customers were without power in Cattaraugus County; the company services more than 31,700 customers in the county.