MARRANO, David

MARRANO - David Of Lackawanna, entered into rest December 27, 2018; beloved son of Hon. Frederic J. and Susan Ann (nee Tenerowicz) Marrano; devoted brother of Michel (Jon) Holbrook; loving companion of Madeleine Burnette; cherished grandson of the late Frank and Stella Tenerowicz and Anelio and Adeline Marrano; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 5-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com