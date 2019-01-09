Share this article

print logo

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with 2017 shooting

| Published | Updated

A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

In November, Isaaiah Rogers, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the June 12, 2017, fatal shooting of 25-year-old Calvin Williams of Buffalo, on Pries Avenue on Buffalo's East Side.

Story topics: / /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment