Man sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with 2017 shooting
A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
In November, Isaaiah Rogers, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the June 12, 2017, fatal shooting of 25-year-old Calvin Williams of Buffalo, on Pries Avenue on Buffalo's East Side.
Story topics: Erie County Court sentencing/ Erie County District Attorney's office/ first-degree manslaughter sentencing
