Man pleads guilty in shooting that injured two men outside bar

A Buffalo man faces a maximum of 15 years in prison following his guilty plea in connection with a July shooting that injured two men, one of whom was an off-duty Buffalo police officer, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Adrian Lias, 41, pleaded guilty Jan. 2 before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

In the early morning hours of July 22, Lias shot the two men as they were exiting the Groove Lounge on Broadway. Lias was located a short time later inside a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue, where officers found him in possession of a .45 caliber pistol. The firearm was analyzed and found to match the weapon used in the shooting.

Both victims in the shooting have recovered from their injuries, prosecutors said.

Lias is schedule to be sentenced Feb. 6.

