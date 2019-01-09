Man, 22, charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child

A Chautauqua County man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly physically harassed another individual in front a child younger than 17 years old, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Austin J. L. Muntz, 22, of Kennedy, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment after Sheriff's deputies responded to an alleged altercation at an Oriole Street residence in the Town of Poland, the Sheriff's Office said.

Following an investigation by deputies, Muntz was arrested and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail. He was arraigned on the charges and released on his own recognizance.

Muntz was scheduled to appear in Poland Town Court at a later date.