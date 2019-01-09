KREMPA, Gloria J. (Menetre)

Of Hamburg, January 5, 2019. Wife of David Krempa; mother of Michael (Karen) Krempa, Michele LaPenna, Jeremy (Cindy) and Daniel (Candace) Krempa; grandmother of Adam, Thomas, Kyle, Hannah, Tyler, Bayleigh and Brodey. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, Boston, Saturday at 10am. No prior visitation. Register at: www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com.