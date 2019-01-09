KOSTECKY, Doris Elizabeth (Weisbeck)

Age 98, of Alden, NY, died peacefully on January 7, 2019, in the home in which she was born. Beloved wife of 42 years to the late Michael Kostecky; loving mother of Karen (Richard) Penfold of Orchard Park, NY, Joanne (A. James) Dearlove of West Chester, PA and Michael Kostecky of Alden; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren; devoted youngest sister of the late Richard (late Arlie) Weisbeck of Alden, the late Olive (late Harold) King of Houston, TX, the late Leonard (late Elizabeth) Weisbeck of Alden and the late Joseph (late Louise) Weisbeck of Florida; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Dorry's life at a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 2021 Sandridge Road in Alden, NY, on Friday, January 11 at 10:30 AM. There is no prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Doris may be made to Hospice Buffalo, www.hospicebuffalo.org or St. John the Baptist School, 2028 Sandridge Road, Alden, NY 14004. Dorry wished to express her gratitude to the many friends and family who spent time with her through the years on her beloved porch, and to the nurses and aides who cared for her in her home. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com